Did Taylor Swift Date a 17-Year-Old
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Fans are calling out Taylor Swift and calling her a hypocrite.
Now that Red (Taylor’s Version) is out, many are talking about when she dated Jake Gyllenhaal even though she was much younger.
Apparently, Jake used that as a wedge in their relationship, but fans say that Taylor has dated younger men.
For example, she dated Taylor Lautner when he was 17, and she was 20.
She also dated Harry Styles when he was 18, and she was 23.