Differences In Healthcare Between Men And Women
March 13, 2023 11:08AM CDT
For @mytwinadventures, getting pushed off at the doctor’s office was a normal occurrence. However, her husband was provided multiple tests to determine what he was going through. Do you believe there are HUGE differences between men/women at the doctor’s office? You may once you see her video…
@mytwinadventures Y’all I had an infection for 3 years! When I asked my doctor about it she said “welcome to motherhood” #momtom #tiredmom #storytime #menvswomen ♬ original sound – HoytTwinAdventures
More about: