DJ Khaled Confirms Justin Bieber and Justin Timberlake Features on ‘Khaled Khaled’ Album
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: DJ Khaled attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
DJ Khaled has announced the release of his new album, “Khaled Khaled,” he released the news alongside a billboard on top of a building in Los Angeles.
Khaled also released a teaser video for “Thankful,” a song that features Lil Wayne and Jeremih.
Other artists to contribute to Khaled’s new album include Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Migos, Nas, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and Timbaland.
“ALBUM 100% DONE! ITS TIME I TOLD MY TEAM LETS PUSH THE BUTTON! #KHALEDKHALED THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH!”