DJ Khaled Partners To “Keep America Healthy”
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: DJ Khaled attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
When it comes to partners, DJ Khaled has “another one.”
The producer has teamed up with eMed, a leading at-home COVID testing company, for the “Keep America Healthy” campaign.
The campaign’s goal is simple. To improve COVID testing in the U.S.
Khaled posted a video on his social media about the home testing and how easy the process is with eMed.