Do You Know About Airplane Girl??

July 7, 2023 9:40AM CDT
“Airplane Girl” has overtaken Tik Tok as people try to find her and see what she “saw”.  Some speculate that it is a shapeshifter, others say an alien, others think it is a ghost, but many think she is drunk.

Judge for yourself (watch for language)….

@theaccountofclips #theaccountofclips #fyp #womanonplane #shapeshifter #reptilian #conspiracy #whatwasit #foryoupage #tagsomeone #womanonplanesayingapersonisnotreal #americanairline #creepy #share ♬ Creepy and simple horror background music(1070744) – howlingindicator

