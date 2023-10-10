Do You Know Who You REALLY Are?
October 10, 2023 12:51PM CDT
Most of us think we know who we are, but do we really? Not according to, Jess Janz, when it comes to answering that question WITHOUT telling people what you do! Now, rethink who you are and don’t use your job. It is much harder, huh? Jess offers a way to figure it out, by having dinner with strangers.
@jessjanz Dinner With Strangers started with a few questions: how would we introduce ourselves if we didn’t say what we did for work, and if people are brave enough to share something about themselves, would we all be able to learn something about each other by the end of an evening? I host Dinner With Strangers monthly in Toronto, and I’m available to host a night of guided conversation for your own friend groups, communities, and companies too! Visit jessjanz.com or send me an email at [email protected] 🙂 #dinnerseries #torontodinner #dinnerwithstrangers #torontofood #torontoevent #askgoodquestions #connectwithpeople #dinnerseries ♬ Dream Away – Ramol
