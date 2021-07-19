Domino’s FREE Pizza

Domino’s is Giving Away Free Pizzas Domino’s fans: They are giving away free pizzas. Sadly, this deal is just for the Brits. The pizza chain is doing a promotion on Monday, July 19, and will give away 480 free vouchers. They are choosing 480 because that’s the number of days that the British people have been in lockdown. To snag a voucher, you must respond to a Domino’s tweet saying why you deserve it. And the whackier the answer, the better. If you are chosen, they will slide in your DMs. What is the best and worst pizza chain?