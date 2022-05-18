      Weather Alert

Don’t Cry Here Or It Will Cost You

May 18, 2022 @ 6:42am
Caucasian woman fearing syringes

A woman who visited a doctor in the US was charged for an ’emotional and behavioral assessment’ simply for shedding a tear.

YouTuber Camille Johnson, from New York, says her sister has a rare disease and has been struggling to find appropriate care.  During a recent trip to a clinic, she says her sibling ‘got emotional because she feels frustrated and helpless. One tear in and they charged her $40 without addressing why she is crying, trying to help, doing any evaluation, any prescription, nothing.’  Read it all HERE.

What is the craziest thing you have been charged with at a clinic or hospital?

 

