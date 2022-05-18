Don’t Cry Here Or It Will Cost You
Caucasian woman fearing syringes
A woman who visited a doctor in the US was charged for an ’emotional and behavioral assessment’ simply for shedding a tear.
YouTuber Camille Johnson, from New York, says her sister has a rare disease and has been struggling to find appropriate care. During a recent trip to a clinic, she says her sibling ‘got emotional because she feels frustrated and helpless. One tear in and they charged her $40 without addressing why she is crying, trying to help, doing any evaluation, any prescription, nothing.’ Read it all HERE.
What is the craziest thing you have been charged with at a clinic or hospital?