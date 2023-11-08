Don’t Eat The Food Unless You Bought It
November 8, 2023 12:12PM CST
Have you ever had your food stolen from your work? Most of us have and there is nothing worse than not knowing WHO did it! For this woman, she was over her co-worker(s) stealing her creamer, so she found a way to get them back. Too much or just the right size of karma? We’ll let you decide….
@they_love_lulu_2 Yall gonna learn to NOT touch other people’s belongings #HappyFriday #LifeLessons ♬ original sound – they_love_lulu
More about: