Don’t Stress Buying Presents
December 6, 2023 7:52AM CST
The holidays are already stressful, the last thing you want to do is add to it. This video is proof that your kids, especially the little ones, don’t care what you spent on their presents, they like the things you already have. Hang in there!
@thearndtfamily This applies to older kids too! My 5 and 6 year old liked the gifts I got from the target dollar section more than the big gifts they got 😅 ib: @Laurie #christmas #christmaspresents #holidays #kidsonchristmas ♬ All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey
More about: