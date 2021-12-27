Drake Handed Out Cash for Christmas
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: Drake accepts Top Male Artist onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Drake blessed many for the Christmas season when he went around handing out cash to people.
He was spotted going around Canada in a Maybach handing out wads of cash to people in the street.
One of the people who received the money wrote on social media: “@Champagnepapi giving away racks for Christmas. Life’s f—ing unreal man. Legend of the city.”
Some fans were even posting their location on social media, hoping Drake would find them.