      Weather Alert

Drake Handed Out Cash for Christmas

Dec 27, 2021 @ 12:39pm
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 01: Drake accepts Top Male Artist onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Drake blessed many for the Christmas season when he went around handing out cash to people.

He was spotted going around Canada in a Maybach handing out wads of cash to people in the street.

One of the people who received the money wrote on social media: “@Champagnepapi giving away racks for Christmas. Life’s f—ing unreal man. Legend of the city.”

Some fans were even posting their location on social media, hoping Drake would find them.

TAGS
Christmas D-Wayne Drake
Contests
Happy Birthday To Me!
3 years ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On