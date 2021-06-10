Drake Sleeps On Rare $400K Mattress Made Of Horsehair & Stingray Skin
DJ Akedemiks recently posted a picture of Drake’s mattress and obviously it can’t be just an ordinary mattress for the history-making rap star.
“Drake is really out her sleepin’ on a $400,000 mattress made out of horsehair and stingray skin,” Akedemiks captioned a photo of the all-black king-size mattress.
The mattress is called the “Grand Vividus” and Drake got the first one ever made.
The mattress is handmade and takes 600 hours to produce. Drake says the mattress feels like you’re, “floating’ while sleeping,” on the mattress.