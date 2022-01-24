Dunkin’ Donuts Are Not Made Fresh
TikToker Sophia Fischett (@sophiafischett) inadvertently revealed to many viewers that at least some of the donuts at Dunkin’ come frozen.
In her “go to work with me”-style video, Fischett shows viewers what her average day of working two jobs—one in a hotel and the other at Dunkin’—looks like. She shares the donut-making process during her evening shift at Dunkin’. She pulls frozen donuts and other bakery items, like biscuits, out of the freezer and places them in the oven. We have not found the video again, which makes us think that she has been asked to remove it. Can you find it?