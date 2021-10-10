Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Begins His Rap Career
[Warning: Contains explicit content]
Pro Wrestler, turned A-List actor, has now turned rapper? Dwayne The Rock Johnson has dropped his very first set of bars on Tech N9ne’s new song Face Off, of his new album ASIN9NE.
The Rock has long talked about his love for Tech N9ne and the whole Strange Music crew. This song also features a verse from Omaha native and recent Strange Music signee, King ISO!
Take a listen to the posse cut, featuring Rock bars, above!