Easter Egg Hunt For Mommy
April 2, 2024 10:37AM CDT
It can be very difficult to dye eggs with kids, especially when they take them and hide them from you! Sarah Marie had that moment, when her 18-month-old, took 2 hardboiled eggs and put them somewhere around the house. Sarah wasn’t going to allow the house to stink, so she came up with the cleverest way to find where they might be.
