Eat Cake Without People Knowing

Move over pre-packaged mug cakes, there is a new cake in town! This recipe will have everyone thinking you just LOVE your coffee, when really, you just LOVE some cake!

Here’s what you’ll need….

Two boxes of cake mix. One can be any flavor you prefer, but the other MUST be Angel Food cake mix.

Mix them together (shake them in a big bowl) and store in a container until you are ready to use.

Ready for cake??

Put 3tbsp of the dry mixture in a big coffee mug and stir in 2tbsp of water.

Microwave it for one minute.

Don’t forget, you’re an adult, you can have cake WHENEVER you want! 🙂