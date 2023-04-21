Ed Sheeran’s New Track ‘Boat’ Is A Metaphor For Depression

Source: YouTube

Ed Sheeran has released “Boat”, a new single described as a metaphor for depression.

The release follows “Eyes Closed”, the singer’s 14th chart-topping single in the UK.

Composed by the English seaside in the depths of winter, “Boat” is the opening song on the singer’s forthcoming album, ‘Subtract’. An accompanying video, directed by Mia Barnes, shows the 32-year-old being engulfed by waves, echoing the singer’s comments on Instagram last month.

In a post announcing the album, Sheeran explained that ‘Subtract’ reflects a period of turmoil. “I was spiraling through fear, depression and anxiety, I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up not but being able to break through for air.”

