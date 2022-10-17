106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Eggo Launches a beverage???

October 17, 2022 10:50AM CDT
Share

Eggo Launches Eggo Nog Eggo is teaming up with Gatlinburg, Tennessee-based craft distillery Sugarlands Distilling Co. for the brand’s first-ever Eggo Nog.  The holiday drink is a rich eggnog liqueur featuring rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavor notes. According to Eggo, the beverage “pairs perfectly with Eggo Thick &amp; Fluffy waffles to help keep you feeling cozy (and perhaps slightly toasted) all winter long.”  Eggo Nog can be found at select retailers nationwide throughout the 2022 holiday season. Do you like Egg Nog? What’s your favorite holiday drink?

More about:
Egg nog
Eggo Nog
Sugarlands Distillery

Contests