Eminem Opening Restaurant in Detroit
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)
With perhaps the most brilliant marketing strategy ever, Marshall Mathers, better known as Eminem is opening up his own restaurant in Detroit.
“Mom’s Spaghetti” is set to open at 5 PM Wednesday.
The concept behind the restaurant is centered on the Detroit rapper’s lyrics from “Lose Yourself.”
The menu only has 3 items.
You can get a plate of Mom’s Spaghetti for $9 or $12 with meatballs.
For $11 you can get a Sghetti sandwich.