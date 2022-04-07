Eric Church Cancels Show For Final Four
CULLMAN, AL - JUNE 02: Eric Church performs during Pepsi's Rock The South Festival - Day 2 in Heritage Park on June 2, 2018 in Cullman, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Rock the South Festival)
When country superstar Eric Church canceled his April 2 concert at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas earlier this week, a wave of angry fans aired out their grievances with the entertainer on social media.
Church canceled his “Gather Again Tour” stop in order to support his home state basketball team, the North Carolina Tar Heels, in an NCAA Final Four game scheduled for that same night. In a letter to ticket-holders, Church said that watching his beloved Tar Heels play the Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four was “any sports enthusiast’s dream.” He wrote that calling off the concert four days before showtime was “the most selfish thing” he had ever asked of his fans. Tickets were refunded.
“Thank you for letting me take my family to this game,” Church writes. “It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks. I will be coming to Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas on Friday, September 2, 2022 for a ONE of a kind FREE show for those of you who bought tickets and were planning to attend our cancelled San Antonio show. Details to be announced soon.”