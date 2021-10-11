Fauci Gives The Green Light To Trick-Or-Treating
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned Americans to be cautious about holiday gatherings – but he’s giving the green light for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
On Sunday, Fauci told CNN’s State of the Union that trick-or-treating outside can be done safely – especially if coronavirus cases and deaths continue their downward trend.
Fauci said:
“this is a time that children love. It’s a very important part of the year for children. I know my children enjoy it.”
Last week, Fauci said it’s “too soon to tell” if it’s safe for families to gather for Christmas this year.