      Weather Alert

Feel Goods “$100 Citations”

Apr 29, 2022 @ 6:47am
Photo Taken In New York City, United States

In southern California, some cops have been handing out $100 bills at grocery stores just to help people out.  They were able to do it after a Secret Santa donated $20,000 last year to help them do random acts of kindness.  Officers were randomly approaching shoppers, one woman didn’t believe them saying “I never thought of anything like that happening, it’s remarkable, takes your breath away.” Another man’s first reaction was to turn it down. “Why don’t you give it to someone who needs it more?”

TAGS
$100 Citations Feel Goods Jenn & JDub Show
Contests
Mother’s Day Giveaway
3 weeks ago
SIP Nebraska
4 weeks ago
Gas Cash
4 weeks ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On