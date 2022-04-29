Feel Goods “$100 Citations”
In southern California, some cops have been handing out $100 bills at grocery stores just to help people out. They were able to do it after a Secret Santa donated $20,000 last year to help them do random acts of kindness. Officers were randomly approaching shoppers, one woman didn’t believe them saying “I never thought of anything like that happening, it’s remarkable, takes your breath away.” Another man’s first reaction was to turn it down. “Why don’t you give it to someone who needs it more?”