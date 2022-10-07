Female Version Of Adam Levine’s Song

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Kristy Lee (@theofficialkristylee) jumped on the bandwagon of redoing Adam Levine’s song, and it is PRICELESS! If you don’t know, Adam Levine was caught reaching out to multiple Instagram models through their DMs and trying to meet up. His pregnant wife has decided to stay with him, but that does not stop Kristy from singing about his transgressions.