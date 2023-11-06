106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Find Out The Sex Of Your Baby – At Home

November 6, 2023 11:00AM CST
Share
Find Out The Sex Of Your Baby – At Home
Getty Images

You don’t have to pay for an expensive ultrasound to find out the sex of your baby, at least according to this woman. All you need is two chairs, two cushions, a fork and a spoon.  Apparently, she has never been wrong! Might be worth a shot if you are pregnant and wanting to know, just make sure someone else does the hiding of the silverware.

@ilomuskk Do you believe in this? Personally i think these old wives tales and predictions are fun! #genderreveal #oldwivestales #genderprediction #boyorgirl #brazilian ♬ original sound – ilomusk

More about:
Baby
Boy
Getty Images
Girl
Mom
Pregnancy
Tik Tok
Ultrasound
viral

Contests