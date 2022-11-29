Find out where to watch your favorite holiday classics

Here’s How To Watch The Holiday Faves It’s time for all the holiday TV specials. Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph, and all the Santas are starting to appear everywhere, but here’s where you can catch the classics.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS on Nov. 29 and again at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 10.

“Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” will be on at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 on ABC and again at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 20.

“Frosty the Snowman” and “Frosty Returns” will play on Dec. 10, at 9 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET, respectively, on CBS.

Then, on Dec. 13, Disney holiday shows will air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET with “Mickey Saves Christmas,” followed by “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” “Disney Prep & Landing,” and “Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty Vs. Nice.”

On Dec. 23, NBC will air the 1966 version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 8 p.m. ET. On Christmas Eve, you can catch “Home Alone” on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and NBC will air “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 8 p.m. ET.

TBS and TNT will also be airing “A Christmas Story” for 24 hours starting Christmas Eve and running through Christmas.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” will not air on broadcast TV this year and will only be on Apple TV. Time slots for these specials may vary or change, so check your local listings. What’s the best Christmas movie? What constitutes a Christmas movie?