FIRST LOOK – Netflix’s Live Action ‘Cowboy Bebop’
Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop is set to arrive later THIS YEAR, and Netflix has given us a first look at the new live-action adaptation of the cult-classic anime series!
For those unfamiliar with the original anime series, the Netflix’s live-action adaptation will follow Spike Spiegel, Jet, and Faye Valentine as they search for bounties across the galaxy in order to keep a roof over their heads.
Cast for the real-life screen, John Cho plays lead Spike, Mustafa Shakir is suiting up as Spike’s trusty ship mate, Jet, and Daniella Pineda as Faye, they all capture the spitting image of their anime counterparts, from the series that debuted in 1998 and has become one of the most legendary anime series of all time.
Maybe most known for its iconic intro theme. If you haven’t heard, please do yourself a favor, listen here.