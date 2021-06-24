FREE Britney

Britney Spears Just Told The World How Bad Her Conservatorship Really Is At her recent conservatorship hearing, Britney spoke out about how rough her life is. She said during the virtual appearance, “I’ve lied and told the whole world that I’m OK, and I’m happy. It’s a lie. I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. Fake it ’til you make it, but now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m depressed. I cry every day.” She also said, “It’s demoralizing what I’ve been through. I’ve never said it openly – I never thought anyone would believe me. I’m not lying. I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years, and it’s been enough. I want to be able to be heard. I’ve kept this in for so long – it’s not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry, and I cry every day.” She also said that she has no privacy, that the conservatorship is doing more harm than good, and she feels bullied and alone.
Lawyers For Britney Spears’ Father Backed Themselves Into A Corner, Former Prosecutor Says Civil rights attorney, David Henderson, says lawyers for Britney Spears’ father have backed themselves into a corner when saying in court that if Britney wanted to end her conservatorship at any time, “all she has to do is go to court and ask.” Now that she has done that, Jamie Spears and his legal team will have to back up their statements. As reported Britney spoke in court about her “abusive” conservatorship. Spears said she has an IUD that she wasn’t allowed to remove due to the conservatorship. “…this has implications that go far wider, because she said that she has an implant device that she is not allowed to remove, which indicates she doesn’t have physical control over her body, in a way that should not be contemplated by conservatorship,” says Henderson. Do you think the judge should grant Britney a release from her conservatorship? Should her father suffer consequences?
Read Britney’s court statement here. Courtesy of ET Canada,.
Mariah Carey and Other Britney Spears Fans Encourage Her to Stay Strong Mariah Carey went on social media to support Britney Spears, who is dealing with her conservatorship hearing. The singer wrote, “We love you Britney! Stay Strong!” Halsey also reacted and wrote, “Bless Britney, and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.” Other stars who supported Britney include Rose McGowan, Brandy, Snooki, Khloe Kardashian, Vera Wang, and Keke Palmer.