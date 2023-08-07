106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Free Teen Driving Training In Lincoln

August 7, 2023 11:14AM CDT
Nebraska Safety Council and NDOT Highway Safety Office have partnered with B.R.A.K.E.S. to host an Advanced Teen Driver Training Event August 12 & 13, 2023 at the Lincoln Airport!  

B.R.A.K.E.S. teaches teens crash avoidance techniques on a closed course, in a controlled environment. B.R.A.K.E.S. will educate parents of teen drivers using classroom discussion and learning, static presentation and modeling, and dynamic vehicle driving to educate parents on safe driving techniques with a focus on skills and language to better coach their teen drivers.

B.R.A.K.E.S. workshops will consist of the following curriculum:

  • Car Control/ Skid Recovery Exercise
  • Panic Braking/ABS Stop Exercise
  • Distraction Driving Awareness Exercise
  • Drop Wheel/Off Road Recovery Exercise
  • Crash Avoidance Exercise
  • Slalom Exercise

Find more information on signing up for this FREE event HERE.

