Free Teen Driving Training In Lincoln
August 7, 2023 11:14AM CDT
Nebraska Safety Council and NDOT Highway Safety Office have partnered with B.R.A.K.E.S. to host an Advanced Teen Driver Training Event August 12 & 13, 2023 at the Lincoln Airport!
B.R.A.K.E.S. teaches teens crash avoidance techniques on a closed course, in a controlled environment. B.R.A.K.E.S. will educate parents of teen drivers using classroom discussion and learning, static presentation and modeling, and dynamic vehicle driving to educate parents on safe driving techniques with a focus on skills and language to better coach their teen drivers.
B.R.A.K.E.S. workshops will consist of the following curriculum:
- Car Control/ Skid Recovery Exercise
- Panic Braking/ABS Stop Exercise
- Distraction Driving Awareness Exercise
- Drop Wheel/Off Road Recovery Exercise
- Crash Avoidance Exercise
- Slalom Exercise
Find more information on signing up for this FREE event HERE.
