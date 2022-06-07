Gas Prices Continue To Rise
Pumping gas
Gas prices are still on the rise and could soon reach $5 per gallon, a figure that has forced some Americans to rethink their leisure travel.
The national average gas price climbed five cents Monday night into Tuesday and 10 cents since Saturday, now hitting a record $4.92 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association.
Americans are paying $1.87 more than they were just a year ago, when the price was $3.05, per the AAA. Will the gas prices affect your traveling this summer?