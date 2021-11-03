Ghost Hunting At Jenn’s

Jenn caught a white orb in her Halloween Tik Tok….sooo she decided to ghost hunt with the reality ripple effect on Tik Tok. You won’t believe what she caught!! Now we need to get her the Ghost Hunter team in to find out who it is and if they are nice.
Reality Ripple::
@jennwestcoWhat did we move into?? #GhostHunting #PleaseBeNiceGhosts #realityripple♬ original sound – Jenn West
White Orb::
@jennwestcoHappy Halloween ##POV ##TigerKing ##JoeExotic ##CaroleBaskin
♬ original sound – Julian Burzynski
♬ original sound – Julian Burzynski