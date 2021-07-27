Ghostbusters Afterlife trailer

      Weather Alert

‘Ghostbusters’ fans have something new to get excited about with the release of a new clip from the upcoming film. There’s a new trailer with a peak at ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ as well as a clip with director Jason Reitman giving details of the film. ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ was originally slated for July 2020 released, but has been delayed a few times. The new release date is this November 11.  ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and includes appearances from stars from the original film. Are you excited about ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife?’ Do you think it will be any good? Which guest star do you expect to see in the new film?

