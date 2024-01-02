Give The Gift That Lasts A Lifetime

The holidays might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give a gift your family REALLY wants, especially those little authors. Landyn Ford is a 10-year-old who wrote a book, but never thought it would be published. His mom had other plans!

Turns out it was a viral trend this year for authors across the nation. If you have an author in your life, you may want to look into publishing their book as a gift in 2024!