Give The Gift That Lasts A Lifetime
January 2, 2024 7:32AM CST
The holidays might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give a gift your family REALLY wants, especially those little authors. Landyn Ford is a 10-year-old who wrote a book, but never thought it would be published. His mom had other plans!
Turns out it was a viral trend this year for authors across the nation. If you have an author in your life, you may want to look into publishing their book as a gift in 2024!
@rykerford Landyn Ford, age 10, author of “Bailey’s Special Stick” available on Amazon. Surprise Christmas reveal. #surprise #childrensbookauthor #baileysspecialstick #hockey #dogsplayinghockey #youngauthor ♬ original sound – rykerford10110
