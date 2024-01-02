Give The Gift That Lasts A Lifetime

106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

January 2, 2024 7:32AM CST
The holidays might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give a gift your family REALLY wants, especially those little authors. Landyn Ford is a 10-year-old who wrote a book, but never thought it would be published. His mom had other plans!

Turns out it was a viral trend this year for authors across the nation. If you have an author in your life, you may want to look into publishing their book as a gift in 2024!

@rykerford Landyn Ford, age 10, author of “Bailey’s Special Stick” available on Amazon. Surprise Christmas reveal. #surprise #childrensbookauthor #baileysspecialstick #hockey #dogsplayinghockey #youngauthor ♬ original sound – rykerford10110

