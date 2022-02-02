Golden Corral Massive Fight
A group of flat iron steaks cooking on a grill over a live fire. A chef is using tongs to turn the steaks.
Dozens of ticked-off diners got into an all-out brawl that was caught on video at a Golden Corral buffet in Pennsylvania after the eatery ran out of steak. Shocking footage from the Friday fracas shows a mob of patrons hurling punches and chairs — including baby seats — while others in the crowd scramble to safety.
“There was a shortage of steak, and two parties were involved, and one family cut in front of another family,” Lauretta told KYW-TV in Philadelphia. “They were taking their time and they ran out of steak, and it got into a heated exchange at the tables.”
“We are aware of an unfortunate disturbance that started between two parties of guests at our franchise restaurant in Bensalem, PA,” the company said in a statement to Fox News. “We notified local authorities, and they are investigating the incident.
See the video by Gavin Lauretta HERE.