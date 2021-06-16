Google Shows Each State’s Most Misspelled Words
New Google Trends data uncovered the most commonly misspelled words in each state — with “quarantine” topping the list in 12 (Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.)
The most common misspelling of “quarantine” was “corn teen.”
Oddly enough, “coronavirus” was the most misspelled word in Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont and West Virginia.
Others on the list include “favorite” — Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Mexico, Ohio and Virginia — and “which” — Alabama, Arizona, Louisiana, Oklahoma and South Carolina.
“Definitely” was the most-searched spelling word in New Hampshire, New York and Utah.
“Separate,” was the most common spelling search in California and Rhode Island.
See the full list.