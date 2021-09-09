‘Gossip Girl’ has been renewed for Season 2 on HBO Max
HBO Max has announced that ‘Gossip Girl’ will be renewed for season 2 following their great debut.
The second part of season 1 is set to premiere in November, but HBO Max has decided to continue the reboot with an additional season.
This reboot follows a group of New York private school teens and shows how social media has changed through the years.
The first half of season 1 is available on HBO Max, and the second half of season 1 will be back in November.