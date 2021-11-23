      Weather Alert

Grand Island Woman Gifts Her Car

Nov 22, 2021 @ 8:51pm
Michelle Dramse witnessed her co-worker, Alexis Beeder, walking to and from work everyday. She decided to pay it forward and gift her a car. Michelle told KSNB, “We were just in a position and blessed to be able to provide that to her. We’re foster parents of teens so, we had an extra car that was just sitting around and I seen that she was in need and so we discussed it and so we offer it to her and her family.”  Both women work at Saint Francis Minsitries, which is a nonprofit that serves children and families.  Dramse said giving her co-worker such a gift reminded her of what they do on a daily basis.

