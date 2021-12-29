Greece becomes Real-Life ‘Footloose’ by Banning Live Music
In what comes across as a Greek version of “Footloose,” the government in Greece has placed a ban on all live music in the country.
The ban is part of a new set of tightened coronavirus restrictions announced Wednesday, just hours after health officials unveiled Greece’s highest number of daily COVID-19 cases yet.
In addition to forbidding live music, the government is allow disallowing standing customers in bars and restaurants, requiring sports venues to operate at reduced capacities and ordering all venues to close their doors by midnight, according to Health Minister Thanos Plevris.