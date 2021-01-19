      Weather Alert

Grilled Cheese made with WHAT?

Jan 19, 2021 @ 4:14pm
Disney World is a place of amazement from the sights the sounds and of course the food.  Disney Springs is catching a lot of attention from the new Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew shop.   The shop is offering a twist on one of America’s favorite sandwiches, the grilled cheese. The tasty treat is serving up the sandwich on a donut, not a bun or regular bread.  Yep, it’s two glazed donuts acting as the regular bun and gooey cheese in the middle. So you get a savory/sweet combo.

