Grilled Cheese made with WHAT?
Grilled cheese sandwich at restaurant. (SEE LIGHTBOXES BELOW for more lunch, dinner, meals & food backgrounds...)
Disney World is a place of amazement from the sights the sounds and of course the food. Disney Springs is catching a lot of attention from the new Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew shop. The shop is offering a twist on one of America’s favorite sandwiches, the grilled cheese. The tasty treat is serving up the sandwich on a donut, not a bun or regular bread. Yep, it’s two glazed donuts acting as the regular bun and gooey cheese in the middle. So you get a savory/sweet combo.
For more Click Here.