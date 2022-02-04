Gwyneth Paltrow Takes A Bite Out Of Her Candle In New Commercial
DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 20: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the goop pop Dallas Launch Party in Highland Park Village on November 20, 2014 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images for goop)
As for Paltrow, a photo from her campaign shows the Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder holding her infamous “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle (a collab between her brand and Heretic that retails for $75). At first, all looks normal until a glance at the glass-wrapped candle shows a bite mark taken out of it.
“This candle tastes funny,” she says in the teaser clip, chewing her bite. “Not bad, but funny.”