      Weather Alert

Gwyneth Paltrow Takes A Bite Out Of Her Candle In New Commercial

Feb 4, 2022 @ 5:35am
DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 20: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the goop pop Dallas Launch Party in Highland Park Village on November 20, 2014 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images for goop)

As for Paltrow, a photo from her campaign shows the Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder holding her infamous “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle (a collab between her brand and Heretic that retails for $75).  At first, all looks normal until a glance at the glass-wrapped candle shows a bite mark taken out of it.

“This candle tastes funny,” she says in the teaser clip, chewing her bite. “Not bad, but funny.”

TAGS
Candle Commercial Gwyneth Paltrow Super Bowl Vagina Candle
Contests
I love Money!
4 days ago
Happy Birthday To Me!
1 month ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On