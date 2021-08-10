Handbag Trends You’ll Be Seeing This Fall
Luxury purses on display
Although it’s still hot outside, it’s beginning to look a lot like fall in many fashion stores. To make sure you are ready for the season change, check out these handbag trends that you’re sure to see everywhere by the time the leaves change. Supersize Bags Power Pouches – Texture Play – knit totes and linen Chain Reaction – chain detailing Cross Body It’s Handled – top handled bags The New Hobo Satchel – neutral tones, exciting textures both with a pop of color. What is your favorite type of handbag? Do you typically carry a big bag, small, crossbody? Tell us!
For more on this story from Popsugar.com Click Here.