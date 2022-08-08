Happy Endings: Lifeguard

Mother giving birth to a baby. Newborn baby in delivery room. Mom holding her new born child after labor. Female pregnant patient in a modern hospital. Parent and infant first moments of bonding.
Lifeguards are trained for a lot of emergency situations . . . but 18-year-old Natalie Lucas had to stretch her skills a bit.
She’s a lifeguard at a YMCA pool in Colorado, and a couple of weeks ago, she sprang into action to help . . . DELIVER A BABY ON THE POOL DECK.
She said, “I walk over and the husband, he says to me, ‘We’re having the baby right now.’ I’m like, ‘Okay!’ Adrenaline kicks in right then and there.” She said the baby was out within about five minutes, and everyone is doing well.
