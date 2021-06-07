Harry Potter Star Wants to Return For a New Movie
Harry Potter star Tom Felton has revealed that he would sign on if there were another Harry Potter movie in the future.
He said in a recent interview, “If you’re asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely.
Either him or Lucius. I’ll play Draco’s kid if you really want. Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted.”
He also added that if anyone else were to play Draco that he would be slightly possessive of the role.
Fun fact: It’s been 20 years since the first installment was released.
This has social media ROASTING him. Many are saying he peaked during his Wizarding World days, and he refuses to let go.