Harry Styles Has Filed A Trademark For His Own Fragrance And Cosmetics Line
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and
white.) Harry Styles performs onstage at CBS RADIO's We Can Survive 2017 at The Hollywood Bowl on October 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS RADIO)
Harry Styles has filed trademark paperwork for his own fragrance and cosmetics line.
The “Watermelon Sugar” singer will have perfume, lip balm, and nail polish as a part of his line
Fans lost their minds when a Harry Styles fan account tweeted out the trademark paperwork showing his new company as “PLEASED AS HOLDINGS LIMITED” which he’s named as the director along with his longtime executive assistant Emma Spring.
This comes as no surprise as Harry is known to be a fashion icon and fans can’t wait to get their hands on Harry’s new products. One fan tweeted:
“PERFUME AND COSMETICS?? SHUT UP RN OH MY GOD IM SO EXCITED. HARRY MAKEUP LINE??? EVERYONE SCREAM AND SHOUT AND MANIFEST WITH ME OR ELSE,”