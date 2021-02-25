Demi’s controversial post on IG?
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Demi Lovato attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
In a random Instagram post, Demi Lovato shared her opinion on gender reveals parties this morning in a lengthy post. The Popstar said that the parties are “transphobic” and that “there are only two options, boy or girl is just an illusion”. The singer is all for doing away with this “tradition” and insists that if the parties continue, it will become a big problem. Has Demi gone too far?