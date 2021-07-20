Highest Paid Artists Of 2020: Post Malone, Drake, Billie Eilish, The Beatles & More
Billboard has just released their list of the highest paid musicians of 2020.
The list compiles revenue from: streaming, sales, publishing, and touring.
1. Taylor Swift – $23.8 million
2. Post Malone – $23.2 million
3. Céline Dion – $17.5 million
4. Eagles – $16.3 million
5. Billie Eilish – $14.7 million
6. Drake – $14.2 million
7. Queen – $13.2 million
8. The Beatles – $12.9 million
9. Youngboy – $11.9 million
10. Lil Baby – $11.7 million
Others on the list include, The Weeknd, Eminem, Lil Uzi Vert, Luke Combs, Ariana Grande, and George Strait.