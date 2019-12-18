How to Manage Stress During the Holidays
Holidays can be the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be pretty stressful. Shopping, Parties, Family, Questions; they can all drive you NUTS.
Here’s a few things to keep in mind so you can be prepared for this busy, but fun time of year:
DON’T EMPTY YOUR BANK ACCOUNT
It may be tempting to spend everything possible so your loved one’s feel…loved, but it’s recommended that you set a budget for your Holiday spending. Take a look at your finances before you go Holiday shopping, and take your budget into account. To prevent stress over money, just remember: Your purchases shouldn’t stop you from paying your bills, or make you build up costly credit card debt.
KEEP IT SIMPLE
Everyone wants the biggest/most festive/Hallmark-level Holiday, but realistically the simpler you keep your schedule and celebrations, the less pressure you’ll feel. Not everything has to be perfect during the Holidays, and it’s definitely okay to make solo decoration tasks ones the entire family can join in on. Spreading work will also keep you sane during the season.
BE ALONE
It might not be the first thing on your mind, but you’re constantly surrounded by people during the Holidays. For me, I get pretty wound up after a while. Taking 15 – 20 minutes to clear my head does WONDERS. Take a walk, listen to some music, go on a drive, get some ice cream (just by yourself, though)
EXERCISE
Don’t let the stress of the holidays prevent you from loving yourself! Exercise is an easy way to raise your mood and help you cope with the pressures of the holidays! You don’t have to do a ton to get the benefit either. Just 30 minutes or so, three times a week. Lunch break? Go on a walk. Free Afternoon? Go Swimming. Weekend? Play sports…you get it.
The holidays don’t have to be something you “brace” for. Just prepare, breathe, and enjoy the energy of the season!