106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Hurricane Ian Update

September 30, 2022 7:00AM CDT
Share
Hurricane Ian Update
Getty Images

Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) is a scientist who flies into the eyes of storms so he can help meteorologists better understand and prepare for the next.  Over the past six years, the aerospace engineer has made 76 passes through more than 20 of them, none rougher than the one he endured Wednesday morning. Nick was able to record and share his trek into Ian.  Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected!

More about:
Airplane
Carolinas
Florida
Hurricane Hunter
Hurricane Ian
Nick Underwood
Storm
Twitter
viral

Contests