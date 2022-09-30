Hurricane Ian Update
Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) is a scientist who flies into the eyes of storms so he can help meteorologists better understand and prepare for the next. Over the past six years, the aerospace engineer has made 76 passes through more than 20 of them, none rougher than the one he endured Wednesday morning. Nick was able to record and share his trek into Ian. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected!
“Never seen that much turbulence before.”
Nick Underwood, an aerospace engineer, has flown into the eye of a hurricane 76 times over the past six years. But his flight to the heart of Hurricane Ian was “certainly the roughest,” he said.https://t.co/qOIQ7OwRZI pic.twitter.com/B3C9x8MFWb
— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 29, 2022