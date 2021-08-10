‘I Am Legend’ Screenwriter Debunks Vaccine Conspiracy
There is a COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theory involving Will Smith’s sci-fi movie, I Am Legend. The screenwriter of the movie, Akiva Goldsman is shutting that theory down. Some people have used the movie as a reason to NOT receive the vaccine believing that if they do they will turn into a vampire. In the movie, a genetically reprogrammed virus-not a vaccine turns people into vampires. Akiva tweeted, Oh My God it’s a movie! I made that up. It’s not real. Thinking of information in general, how do you deal with someone who believes something wholeheartedly that you know from personal knowledge is absolutely wrong?