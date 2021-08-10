      Weather Alert

‘I Am Legend’ Screenwriter Debunks Vaccine Conspiracy

Aug 10, 2021 @ 3:33pm

There is a COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theory involving Will Smith’s sci-fi movie, I Am Legend. The screenwriter of the movie, Akiva Goldsman is shutting that theory down. Some people have used the movie as a reason to NOT receive the vaccine believing that if they do they will turn into a vampire. In the movie, a genetically reprogrammed virus-not a vaccine turns people into vampires. Akiva tweeted, Oh My God it’s a movie! I made that up. It’s not real. Thinking of information in general, how do you deal with someone who believes something wholeheartedly that you know from personal knowledge is absolutely wrong?

 

TAGS
Covid 19 I Am Legend vaccine
Connect With Us Listen To Us On