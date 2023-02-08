106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Illuminati in Hollywierd? The Grammy’s seemed to stoke conspiracy theories.

February 8, 2023 3:49PM CST
It’s been all over my TikTok FYP and people are claiming that the Grammy’s was all a ritual for Satan… yes you read that right.

Well aside from Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ devilish performance, Beyonce and Jay-Z are accused like always… and now, Doja Cat has joined the likes of the elite.

The “Woman” singer did make her birthday party have an “Eyes Wide Shut” theme… What do you think? Is the Illuminate legit?

