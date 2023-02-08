Illuminati in Hollywierd? The Grammy’s seemed to stoke conspiracy theories.

It’s been all over my TikTok FYP and people are claiming that the Grammy’s was all a ritual for Satan… yes you read that right.

Well aside from Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ devilish performance, Beyonce and Jay-Z are accused like always… and now, Doja Cat has joined the likes of the elite.

This illuminati shit is so funny to me I’m gonna keep doing deliberate weird ass shit just to make those people uncomfortable. I’ve fr found a new outlet of joy. — fart (@DojaCat) February 6, 2023

The “Woman” singer did make her birthday party have an “Eyes Wide Shut” theme… What do you think? Is the Illuminate legit?