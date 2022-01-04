Impractical Jokers Loses One Of Their Own
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 17: In this image released on May 17, (L-R) Brian Quinn, Joe Gatto, and James Murray, winners of Best Comedy / Game Show for "Impractical Jokers", pose backstage during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)
The guys in Impractical Jokers have been making us laugh for over a decade. The Tenderloins troupe (Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano) the show has been praised for its somewhat unique take on the hidden camera comedy show and has garnered a significant fanbase over the years. Impractical Jokers first aired on Comedy Central in 2011.
Read Joe Gatto’s full statement HERE.